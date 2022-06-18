Look: Best Christen Harper Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Just over a month ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released.

The shoot featured plenty of rookies, but one of the fan-favorites is model Christen Harper. The new fiancee of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Harper shared her reaction to the 2022 edition on social media.

"I am so humbled, honored and truthfully speechless to be a rookie in @si_swimsuit 2022. Every year SI breaks boundaries and this year is no different. So honored to be included in this group of inspiring women 🤍 I’ve never felt more myself then on this shoot, beyond words for how grateful I am for the entire team behind the camera that creates the most positive, uplifting vibes," she wrote.

Earlier this month, she shared a new look at the shoot - this time through a video.

The entire rookie class from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 edition can be found here.