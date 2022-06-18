Look: Best Cindy Kimberly Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Cindy Kimberly attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In early May, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hit newsstands everywhere with some notable rookies being featured.

Among them was Cindy Kimberly, a model with a massive following on Instagram. Kimberly is part of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class, which also includes Christen Harper, Georgina Burke, Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, Katie Austin, Olivia Ponton and 2022 cover model Maye Musk.

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

SI Swimsuit had more on Kimberly:

Cindy Kimberly was discovered in 2015 when Justin Bieber posted a photo of her to his Instagram account. After causing a stir on social media, the 23-year-old Amsterdam native has appeared in music videos, as part of runway shows and on magazine covers. But she is also a dancer and illustrator who will soon release music and host a podcast, plus she’s developing her own clothing brand. Kimberly is a 2022 rookie because of her diverse creative output and infinite potential.

Nearly a month ago, Kimberly took to social media to share one of her favorite photos from the shoot.

For Cindy Kimberly's full shoot, click here.

More from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class can be seen here.