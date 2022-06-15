Look: Best Emily Ratajkowski 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 14: Emily Ratajkowski attends the Superga Party during Pitti Immagine Uomo 102 at La Loggia del Piazzale Michelangelo on June 14, 2022 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images) Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most well-known actresses and models on the planet.

After bursting onto the national scene thanks to the music video for Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines," she became a force in the modeling world. Not long after her music video appearance, she earned a role in Ben Affleck's "Gone Girl."

That same year, she made her very first appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Her feature in the magazine became one of the most iconic, thanks to her body paint bikini.

Following her most recent SI Swimsuit shoot, she was asked what advice she would give to her younger self.

"Give yourself a break. The world’s response to you is not because something is wrong with you," she said. "It’s because something is wrong with the world. Especially for young women, we have so much pressure on ourselves, and I think at 18 or 16 or even 22 or 32, it’s really natural to sort of go, ‘whats wrong with me for people to be treating me this way?’ and the truth is, unfortunately, we live in a sexist culture that likes to put the responsibility on women, and it’s really unfortunate."

