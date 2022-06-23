Look: Best Georgina Burke Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Georgina Burke attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) Gotham/Getty Images

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released just over a month ago.

The latest issue featured a plethora of notable rookies. Among those was Georgina Burke, who made her rookie debut in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Just a few weeks ago, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at her rookie shoot.

Check it out.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also shared some information about the rookie model.

"Georgina Burke is the perfect pick as a 2022 rookie because of her contribution to the body-positivity movement and her own vulnerability. While the Australian model has posed for Polo Ralph Lauren swim and was once the face of Torrid’s swimsuit collection, she has created her own line of body-positive swimwear called Burke NYC. The model even wore a Burke NYC suit in her SI photo shoot, which took place in Barbados. Burke has been publicly open about her own mental health struggles and is helping tear down the walls of stigma that surround seeking therapy."

