Look: Best Hailey Clauson 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Hailey Clauson attends The Worldwide Editors Of Harper's Bazaar Celebrate ICONS by Carine Roitfeld presented by Infor, Stella Artois, FUJIFILM, Estee Lauder, Saks Fifth Avenue and Genesis at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Just over a month ago, Sports Illustrated revealed its new Swimsuit edition, which featured a number of veteran models who made their returns.

Among them was Hailey Clauson, who was photographed by the SI Swimsuit team in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Just a few months ago, she revealed she would be participating in the shoot once again.

Arguably her most iconic shoot came as a rookie for the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She became one of the few models who posed for the issue in a body paint bikini.

Here's a behind the scenes look at her shoot.

While she's most well-known for appearing in front of the camera, she also likes to get behind the camera and into the creative process.

"Having a voice towards the creative process of the shoot and curating my own style,” she told SI Swim when asked what she likes about being behind the camera. “It feels good to be able to express my ideas and bring them to life through our photos.”

She recently shared a new look at her 2022 shoot.

