Look: Best Jessica Gomes 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Nearly two months ago to the day, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands everywhere.

A major part missing from the shoot this year was the "body paint" section. Over the past few years, models like Kate Upton and athletes like Lindsey Vonn have graced the SI Swimsuit edition in nothing but body paint.

One of the models to join the select few was Jessica Gomes back in 2008. Few models have been a part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's issues over the years more than Gomes.

Following her iconic body paint shoot in 2008, she appeared in every Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue from 2008-15 - eight straights years of being featured in the shoot.

Here's a behind the scenes look at her very first shoot where she donned nothing but paint.

