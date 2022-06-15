Look: Best Katie Austin Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Katie Austin and Laura Odegard attend the Contemporary Art and Experiential Performance Exhibition, Entitled: The Body Spectacle at Equinox Hollywood on October 4, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for EQUINOX) Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Just over a month ago, 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands with a crop of new talent taking center stage.

Katie Austin was one of several notable models making their "rookie" debut in the new issue. Austin is part of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class, which also includes Christen Harper, Georgina Burke, Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, Olivia Ponton and 2022 cover model Maye Musk.

Over the past month, Austin has shared a few looks at her shoot.

SI Swimsuit had more on Austin:

A 2021 Swim Search co-winner, Katie Austin has inspired millions as a fitness personality, entrepreneur and host. She is a certified fitness trainer and former Division I NCAA athlete who has grown her workout brand to over 1.5 million social media followers. Having launched an app and a YouTube talk show, Austin is a powerhouse representative for young entrepreneurs everywhere. It’s only natural she joins the 2022 SI Swimsuit Rookie class.

