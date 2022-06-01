Look: Best Kelly Hughes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 22: Kelly Hughes and Camille Kostek attend a Swimsuit on Location event hosted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Seminole on May 22, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ) Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

When the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition was released just a month ago, one model made history.

In its pursuit to focus on empowering women, Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit featured the first ever model who visibly bared her cesarean section scar. That model was none other than Kelly Hughes.

In making history, Hughes helped to shift the narrative associated with becoming a mom. In the process, she made history as the first model to show her C-section in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

"I am speechless and so honored to be in @si_swimsuit 2022 as the FIRST woman to expose her c-section scar in magazines history!" she said in a post on Instagram. "...I struggled with insecurities from my scar being that I’m a model and my incredibly difficult recovery but it wasn’t until I 'embraced my scar that I experienced the true power in it.'"

Over the past few weeks, Hughes has shared her favorite photos from the shoot this year.

