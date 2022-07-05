Look: Best Kenza Fourati 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just over two months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands everywhere.

A major part missing from the shoot this year was the "body paint" section. Over the past few years, models like Kate Upton and athletes like Lindsey Vonn have graced the SI Swimsuit edition in nothing but body paint.

One of the models to join the select few was Kenza Fourati back in 2011. She made her debut in the 2011 issue, with both a traditional shoot and one with a body paint bikini.

Here's a behind the scenes look at her very first shoot where she donned nothing but paint.

All of her photos from the 2011 body paint shoot can be found here.

Her photos from the traditional shoot can be found here.