Look: Best Lorena Duran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Lorena Duran attends the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Just over a month ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition made its debut, with several veteran models making an appearance.

Among them Lorean Duran, who made her debut in 2020. The Spanish beauty returned after shooting (and celebrating her birthday) in gorgeous Montenegro.

"I can’t be happier to be able to announce you my new #SISwim22 with my family @si_swimsuit !!" Duran said on Instagram. "I want to thank everyone who was there and made this possible, my agency @jagmodels , my booker @adamkhughes for making this dream possible once again. Another year, THANK YOU."

Learn a little bit more about Duran, from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bio:

Lorena Duran made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2020. Lorena is perhaps best known as the first curvy model to be used in a Victoria's Secret campaign. It was announced that the Spanish beauty would shoot for the lingerie retailer after the company saw intense criticism for lack of inclusivity and diversity. Lorena has also worked with brands like Intimissimi Official and Abercrombie, as well as taken some personal time to soak up the sun in her hometown of Seville and hit the slopes in Sierra Nevada.

You can see more from Duran's shoot here.