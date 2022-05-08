Look: Best Paige Spiranac Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out later this spring. Perhaps we'll see another notable athlete or two featured in this year's issue.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is among those who have been featured in the issue.

Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has amassed a massive following on social media, with millions of fans across Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, among other platforms.

Her photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit likely contributed to an increase in fans.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared some of Spiranac's best photos with the magazine on social media.

Spiranac posed for the magazine in 2018.

“I’ve been a fan for such a long time and I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would get the opportunity to be a part of the SI Swimsuit family. I get chills every time I think about it. So yes, it’s still that hard to believe and I’m still in disbelief!” she told SI Swim.

The 2022 edition of the magazine will be out later this year. A behind-the-scenes look can be seen here.