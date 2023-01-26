Look: Best Photos Of Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been linked to Mallory Edens for a few years now. However, it wasn't until late 2022 when dating rumors started to surface on the internet.

It was the reported by People in January that Rodgers and Edens are "more than friends."

Over the years, Edens and Rodgers have attended several Bucks games. That's not exactly a shocker since she's the daughter of team owner Wes Edens.

Of course, Rodgers has reached superstar status over the past decade due to his success on the gridiron. Make no mistake though, Edens is a popular figure in her own right.

Edens has 228,000 followers on Instagram. From time to time, her posts will go viral.

Earlier this month, Edens shared a few photos from a trip to Paris.

Edens graduated from Princeton in 2018. Since then, she has worked with Elite Model Management, Ford Models, Women Management and One Management.

Rodgers and Edens could very well form the next power couple in the sports world.