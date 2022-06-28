Look: Best Rose Bertram 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 model Rose Bertram attends Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 event at Vandal on April 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Nearly two months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands everywhere.

One thing missing from the shoot this year was the "body paint" section. Over the past few years, models like Kate Upton and athletes like Lindsey Vonn have graced the SI Swimsuit edition in nothing but body paint.

One of the models to join the select few was Rose Bertram. She joined Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's shoot in 2015 as a rookie and made an iconic debut.

She starred in the Swimsuit issue, but made headlines for her body paint bikini shoot.

Here's a behind the scenes look at the shoot.

Bertram went on to shoot for the magazine two more times in 2016 and 2017.

She shared a look from 2016 on her Instagram account.

For more from Rose's shoot, click here.

All of her shoots can be found here.