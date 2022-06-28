Look: Best Shannan Click 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: Model Shannan Click arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Ben Hur' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 16, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Nearly two months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands everywhere.

One thing missing from the shoot this year was the "body paint" section. Over the past few years, models like Kate Upton and athletes like Lindsey Vonn have graced the SI Swimsuit edition in nothing but body paint.

One of the models to join the select few was Shannan Click. She joined Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's shoot in 2011 as a rookie and made an iconic debut.

She starred in the Swimsuit issue, but made headlines for her body paint bikini shoot.

Here's a behind the scenes look at the shoot.

