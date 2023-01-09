Look: Best Swimsuit Photos Of Mallory Edens

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Mallory Edens attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer Griffin/FilmMagic)

Mallory Edens is sure to go viral on Sunday night.

The daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner could be in attendance for the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game. The Packers and the Lions are playing the final game of the regular season on Sunday evening.

Green Bay needs to win to get in, while Detroit is already eliminated. But the Lions can play spoiler.

Edens, of course, is Aaron Rodgers' new girlfriend. The daughter of the NBA owner and the Packers quarterback are reportedly more than friends, but keeping it pretty casual.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Edens has gone viral on Instagram, where she has hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some of her top swimsuit photos have gone viral.

PEOPLE, meanwhile, had more details on the relationship.

"It's more than friends, but it's casual. Nothing serious at all," the source told PEOPLE. "He's not looking to rush into anything. It's low-key for now."

They added: "But it's definitely a very close friendship that is evolving. He's not going to do something as quick as Shailene [Woodley]. Live and learn."

The Packers and the Lions, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

The game will air on NBC.