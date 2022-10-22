Look: Betting Line For Broncos-Jets Moves Significantly After Russell Wilson News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Brett Rypien #4 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a Melvin Gordon #25 touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

If there's any indication of the value that a quarterback has for an NFL team, it's the betting line. And one big change is coming for the Broncos-Jets game.

On Saturday, NFL insiders reported that Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play against the Jets. He's been battling a hamstring injury and was limited in practice all week before being listed as questionable against the Jets.

The Broncos were 1-point favorites as the home team against the Jets yesterday. But since the news came out about Wilson, the line has shifted in a big way.

The Jets have gone from underdogs to 1.5-point favorites in this game. It's the first time the Jets have been favored in a road game since 2019.

It's interesting to note that sports books only see the difference between Russell Wilson and backup Brett Rypien - the Broncos' starter for the game - as a 2.5-point swing.

If there's any consolation for Denver Broncos fans it's that Brett Rypien actually has a good track record against the Jets. The only start of his NFL career came against the Jets on Thursday Night Football in 2020.

Despite throwing three interceptions, Rypien was able to lead the Broncos to a 37-28 win over the Jets in primetime. Rypien went 19 of 31 for 242 yards and two touchdowns while Melvin Gordon had 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns of his own.

Interestingly enough, Gordon will also be getting his second start of the season against the Jets for this game too.

The sports books may be against the Broncos for this game, but history appears to be on their side.

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.