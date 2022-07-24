Look: Bettor's Insane 8-Leg Parlay Win Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A general view as the national anthem is performed before Game Three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

One bettor bet less than $5 and yet the person is walking away with a lot of money.

On Saturday, a bettor put together an eight-leg parlay on some different MLB teams and player props. This person turned $4.44 into 2,954.

Both Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu recorded two or more bases and Paddy Pimblett's Moneyline of -260 also hit.

After that, the bettor hit the "Over 8.5 runs" in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers game. The Twins ended up winning 8-4.

Nolan Arenado then recorded two bases in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game before Manny Machado and Mookie Betts both hit home runs.

The bettor then hit his parlay when Ronald Acuna Jr. recorded two bases. This person had + odds of 66,400 and still walked away with over $2,000.

As Han Solo once said, never tell him the odds!