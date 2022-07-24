Look: Bettor's Insane 8-Leg Parlay Win Is Going Viral
One bettor bet less than $5 and yet the person is walking away with a lot of money.
On Saturday, a bettor put together an eight-leg parlay on some different MLB teams and player props. This person turned $4.44 into 2,954.
Both Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu recorded two or more bases and Paddy Pimblett's Moneyline of -260 also hit.
After that, the bettor hit the "Over 8.5 runs" in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers game. The Twins ended up winning 8-4.
Nolan Arenado then recorded two bases in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game before Manny Machado and Mookie Betts both hit home runs.
The bettor then hit his parlay when Ronald Acuna Jr. recorded two bases. This person had + odds of 66,400 and still walked away with over $2,000.
As Han Solo once said, never tell him the odds!