Look: Bettor's Massive Ohio State Wager In Serious Jeopardy

Prior to today's Michigan-Ohio State game, one gambler placed a massive wager on the Buckeyes on win. With only 10 minutes remaining in the game, that wager is in serious jeopardy.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network revealed yesterday that a bettor in New Jersey wagered $753,535 on the Buckeyes to beat the Wolverines. It was the largest college football wager accepted by the WynnBet sportsbook all season and would have netted him $239,214 if he won.

The wager alone would have been enough for most Americans to buy a house just about anywhere. The winnings would lift them to just shy of $1 million.

But as of writing, that gambler has to be sweating like crazy. The Buckeyes trail 31-23 and have not scored a touchdown in the second half.

There's still time for the Buckeyes to mount a comeback, but hopefully whoever that gambler is has enough money to deal with a loss like that.

Not everyone is the mattress mogul "Mattress Mack," who has enough money from their mattress business to publicly place seven-digit wagers on his favorite sports teams to win games.

We'll probably never know for sure - unless the person wants to go public and reveal that info.

The game is being played on FOX.