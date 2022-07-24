Look: Big Ben Names 1 Play He Wants More Credit For

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger knows how good Santonio Holmes' catch was in Super Bowl XLIII.

Holmes was able to do his infamous "toe tap" in the corner of the endzone to give the Steelers their sixth world championship.

Roethlisberger wants fans to show more respect for the throw that he made. He was able to put it in the only spot where Holmes could make a play.

"It wasn't like it was to a wide-open guy," Roethlisberger said. "I still don't think that pass gets enough credit. The catch was spectacular, don't get me wrong. I don't think the whole combination gets enough credit."

Roethlisberger isn't wrong. If that ball is overthrown or underthrown, Holmes doesn't make that play.

The play came after the Cardinals took their first lead of the game when Larry Fitzgerald raced past everyone with less than three minutes remaining.

It's now considered to be one of the best moments in Super Bowl history.