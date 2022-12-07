Look: Big Ten Coach's Text Message To Players Goes Viral

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Jeff Brohm of Purdue Boilermakers during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 21, 2017 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Jeff Brohm's departure from Purdue to take the vacant head coaching job at Louisville was about as sudden as it was unsurprising. But Brohm's final message to his players might be the most egregious thing.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Tom Dienhart of On3 Sports shared a copy of the text that Brohm sent to all of his players. While it was a rather boilerplate departure method, there was an interesting typo that's making everyone laugh at him.

"Hello guys, I wanted to reach out and inform everyone that I have decided to except the Univ of Louisville head football coaching job. While I love Purdue dearly, the time is right for me to go back home... I will personally reach out to each and everyone of you in the next 48 hours to answer any questions you may have. Thank you, Coach Jeff Brohm Purdue."

Brohm's misspelling of "accept" as "except" is part of the reason the message is going viral. Everyone is making fun of him for it:

"Are you going to just except that?" Kevin Noon joked.

"That is an acceptional text message!" another user wrote.

"Decided to “except” the job huh?" wrote a third.

Some are skeptical as to whether this message from Brohm is authentic given that it was sent to players while mentioning that Brohm just spoke to players.

But whatever message Brohm did send to his players - if he sent one at all - can't be going over well with them.