Look: Big Ten Conference Division Tiebreakers Revealed

There's a log jam in the B1G West. But on Monday, the Big Ten Network shared how things could get sorted out with some big conference matchups this weekend.

Purdue, Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota are all tied within the division at 4-3 in Big Ten play.

The Boilermakers are the favorite to separate themselves from the pack, but a lot can happen between now and Dec. 3. Here's a look at the scenarios each team would need to win the West:

Purdue : Win both remaining games AND Iowa loss

: Win both remaining games AND Iowa loss Iowa : Win both remaining games AND Illinois loss

: Win both remaining games AND Illinois loss Illinois : Win both remaining games AND Purdue loss

: Win both remaining games AND Purdue loss Minnesota: Win both remaining games And Illinois loss AND Purdue loss

The Golden Gophers have the toughest road of coming away with a Big Ten division title, but crazier things have happened; especially in this wild college football season.

It all begins this Saturday when No. 21 Illinois and No. 3 Michigan kickoff at noon ET on ABC.