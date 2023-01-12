Look: Big Ten Conference Reacts To Kevin Warren's Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

With Kevin Warren set to take over as the Chicago Bears' new president and CEO, the Big Ten will have to find a new commissioner to take his place. As such, they've released a statement on Warren's departure.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Big Ten thanked Warren for his three years of service to the conference. They credited him with the conference's impending expansion and leading the charge in obtaining a new media rights deal.

"The Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) for the Big Ten Conference is grateful to Commissioner Kevin Warren for his valuable service to the conference and its member institutions over the past three years. He has guided the conference with an innovative spirit, a passion for people and exceptional business acumen," the conference said, via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Per the statement, Warren will continue to work with the Big Ten in helping to find a new commissioner.

"The COP/C will work with Commissioner Warren during this transition phase and begin a national search for the seventh Big Ten Conference Commissioner."

Kevin Warren was hired in 2019 and took over in 2020 right as the pandemic began. He oversaw the controversial decision to cancel then ultimately delay the 2020 college football season - two decisions that were fairly unpopular.

But as mentioned earlier, Warren was essential in two of the most lucrative moves the Big Ten has made in a decade: Bringing UCLA and USC into the fold, and securing a new media rights deal for the Big Ten.

He now returns to his old NFL stomping grounds, this time with a C-suite position in one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world.

It seems like everybody wins here.