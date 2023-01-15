Look: Big Ten Football Coaches Are Praying For Georgia

CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: Two Georgia Bulldogs helmets sit on the field prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

As the University of Georgia copes with the sudden loss of two beloved members of their football program, the wider college football world is continuing to show its support.

In the Big Ten, many of their football programs have made public statements offering support and condolences to the University of Georgia. Several Big Ten head coaches including Nebraska's Matt Rhule and Maryland's Mike Locksley released their own personal statements of support.

"On behalf of myself & my program, our heart breaks for @GeorgiaFootball. Our thoughts & prayers are with your team, @KirbySmartUGA & the families of those affected," Locksley wrote.

"Our Hearts are Heavy Today. No words only prayers for ⁦@UGAAthletics⁩ and the families of Devin and Chandler," Rhule wrote.

Ohio State and Purdue similarly released statements of support and condolences for the Georgia football program.

Early this morning, sophomore offensive lineman Devon Willock and team staffer Chandler LeCroy were victims of a major car accident. Willock lost his life at the scene while LeCroy succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Two other members of the program were also injured in the crash.

No matter what kind of on-field rivalry teams might have with each other, they amount to very little in the face of real tragedy.

Our hearts continue to go out to the families and loved ones of Devon Willock and Chandler LeCroy.