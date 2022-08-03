Look: Big Ten Football Program Selling Tickets At Costco

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: A general view during the first half of a game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Rutgers Stadium on November 19, 2011 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

One Big Ten football program is selling tickets at an unconventional location ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Greg Schiano’s Rutgers program is selling 38% discounted season tickets at Costco. Two lower-level sideline seats for all regular-season home games at SHI Stadium are going for $99.99.

Rutgers opened fall camp earlier this week. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 5-8 season in 2021.

“I’m not trying to pre-judge us,” Schiano said earlier this week, per NJ.com. “I know we have a lot of young, talented players in our program that have bought into our culture. If we can keep from making some mistakes, maybe we have some special moments. If we don’t, we’ll learn from it. This team is right in a good spot. How we develop our younger players that’s going to be the key for this season.”

After an away matchup against Boston College in Week 1, Rutgers will hold its home opener against Wagner on September 10.