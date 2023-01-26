Look: Big Ten Head Coach Is Done With The Referees

CHICAGO - MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball as the Penn State Nittnay Lions play against Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Big Ten Men's Conference Basketball Tournament March 10, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ohio State won 72-69. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry is fed up with Big Ten referees.

After the Nittany Lions' 20-point loss to Rutgers on Tuesday night, Shrewsberry criticized the performance of his team and the job done by game officials.

"I want to live as long as my parents have lived, so I limit my conversations with officials," he said during his postgame press conference, per team insider Spencer Ripchik.

Shrewsberry went on to hint that he's tried to alert the league of what he feels is poor officiating.

"I'm done sending in clips. I gotta coach my team. I just want Jalen Pickett to shoot more than two free throws per game. One of the best players in this league. Never gets fouled. Never gets fouled," he continued.

The Nittany Lions shot nine free throws to Rutgers' 19 on Tuesday night.

Penn State is now 13-7 on the season.