Look: Big Ten Quarterback Rankings Following Week 1 Games

It's only been one week, but that doesn't mean it's too early for quarterback rankings.

In this case, all of the quarterbacks in the Big Ten were ranked by ESPN's QBR, which takes into account all plays and it's adjusted for the strength of the opponent. In order to qualify for the rankings, a QB had to take part in at least 20 "action" plays a game.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud came in on top with a QBR rating of 89.5, followed by Ryan Hilinski (85.7), Sean Clifford (75.4), Tanner Morgan (74.2), and Aidan O'Connell (69.4)

Here are the full rankings:

CJ Stroud: 89.5 Ryan Hilinski Sean Clifford: 75.4 Tanner Morgan: 74.2 Aidan O'Connell: 69.4 Payton Thorne: 68.2 Connor Bazelak: 63.6 Tommy DeVito: 56.9 Taulia Tagovailoa: 55.7 Graham Mertz: 53.1 Casey Thompson: 50.9 Spencer Petras: 1.1

We'll have to see how these rankings will look next week after the Week 2 games.

Likely, there will be some shuffling, and some new names might join the list.