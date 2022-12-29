Look: Big Ten Reacts To The Kevin Warren Job Rumor

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a strong candidate to take over as the next president of the Chicago Bears.

On Thursday, Warren released an official statement addressing the reports that he's a final candidate for this NFL executive role.

"Over the course of three decades in professional and collegiate sports, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren regularly receives unique opportunities and requests for his expertise from leaders across a variety of industries ranging from professional sports ownership groups to private equity firms. The Commissioner utilizes each occurrence to listen, learn and assist every stakeholder in the most appropriate and effective manner. The Commissioner remains focused on the Big Ten Conference, its 14 member institutions and over 10,000 student-athletes in both regular season and postseason play."

The college sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Talks about himself in the third person. Power move," one fan wrote.

"So he's gone," another said.

"He's talking in the third person now?" another asked.

Prior to taking his current Big Ten Commissioner role in 2019, Warren served as an executive for the Minnesota Vikings from 2005-19 — including a COO role from 2015-19. The Bears, who are hoping to open a new stadium, were reportedly intrigued by Warren's ability to bring U.S. Bank Stadium to Minnesota.

The Bears' president search is expected to wrap up sometime in the coming weeks.