Look: Big Ten World Reacts To The Luke Fickell Report

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 20: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on in the fourth quarter against the SMU Mustangs at Nippert Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

There could be even more new blood coming to the Big Ten.

After Matt Rhule signed on to be Nebraska's next head coach, ESPN's Pete Thamel is reporting that the Wisconsin Badgers have targeted Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to lead their program into the future.

And they're hoping to lock him up within the next 48 hours.

The Big Ten world reacted to the Fickell reports on Sunday.

"Interesting," replied Jimmie Kaska.

"Wisconsin making a push for Fickell. As I’ve pointed out all along, it wasn’t a forgone conclusion the job would go to Jim Leonhard. Here comes the crazy part of the carousel …" tweeted The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

"Hot take: This would be a better hire than Leonhard or Rhule. Much higher ceiling for building the program into something new," a fan said.

"Luke Fickell Would be a very strong hire for Wisconsin," commented Steve Wiltfong.

"Nope, don’t like that," another tweeted.

"Holy s---," commented Andy Herman.

"Let's get nuts," said 247's Brandon Marcello.

It's getting fun out there.