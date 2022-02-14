Look: Bill Belichick, Girlfriend Are Enjoying The Offseason

Bill Belichick’s NFL season ended earlier than usual this year.

The New England Patriots went one-and-done in the playoffs, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, reportedly spent Super Bowl weekend down in Florida. The Patriots head coach was spotted at Mar-a-Lago, sitting next to former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

On Monday, Belichick’s girlfriend, shared a Valentine’s Day post.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the man that still melts my heart and makes me laugh after 15 years! You stole my heart a long time ago! I found love when I found you!” she wrote.

Belichick and Holliday were able to enjoy some extended time together this past January and February.

The New England Patriots head coach hopes that won’t be the case in 2023.