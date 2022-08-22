Look: Bill Belichick Names Best NFL Facility He's Ever Seen

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are hosting Bill Belichick and the Patriots for joint practices this week, and the usually tight-lipped seven-time Super Bowl champ couldn't stop gushing about Vegas' facilities.

Per Patriots reporter Mike Reiss via Bob Socci, Belichick was incredibly impressed with the Raiders' new digs:

This is magnificent. Been in a lot of good facilities, some amazing college facilities, but put this up there against any of them ... better than anything I've seen. Great for us to be able to work here.

This is the latest series of joint practices for Belichick's team.

Just last week, New England mixed it up with the Carolina Panthers several times during their joint session, with a few Patriots players having to be kicked out.

The Pats play their third and final exhibition game against said Raiders Friday night.

