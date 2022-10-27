Look: Bill Belichick Not Happy With Reporter On Thursday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Bill Belichick is well-known for his short temper with reporters — and he furthered that reputation on Thursday.

The Patriots head coach clapped back at a reporter who asked him about the team's future quarterback situation.

"Stop trying to trap me into things about the future," Belichick said, per team insider Dakota Randall of NESN.

In his first game back from his high-ankle sprain on Monday, Mac Jones was benched for fourth-round rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. Belichick has named Jones the starter in Week 8, but won't answer any questions beyond that.

Belichick will continue to keep his cards close to the chest as Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets approaches. But if Jones is unable to perform in this divisional contest, the veteran head coach could once again be forced to reconsider his options.

With Jones under center to start the game, the Patriots will kickoff their away game matchup against the Jets at 1 p.m. ET.