Look: Bill Belichick Was Not Happy With Reporter's Question Last Night

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick rarely has patience with the media — but especially not after last night's crushing loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

During the second half of last night's final Thanksgiving Day matchup, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry reeled in a touchdown catch from Mac Jones. The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but the officials went to the booth to review.

The referee team determined that Henry failed to maintain control of the ball as he hit the ground. This call was met with heavy criticism from around the football world.

"Do you have any explanation on the Hunter Henry catch that was overturned?" a reporter asked Belichick after the game.

Belichick was very dismissive with his response.

"Why don't you all go to the officials with your pool reporter and ask them about the play? Let them explain it for you. Isn't that what you do?" he asked.

Last night's shootout ended with a 33-26 final score in favor of the Vikings. The Patriots were held scoreless in the fourth quarter as Minnesota took over with a late-game lead.

With this loss, Belichick and the Patriots drop to 6-5 on the year.