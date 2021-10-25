Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday.

The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date. It was a very impressive performance by Mac Jones and the Patriots offense, which could not be stopped by the Jets defense.

Belichick was seen shaking hands with each of his players on the sideline toward the end of Sunday’s game. He was clearly very impressed by their performance.

Happy coach: Bill Belichick is going up to every player on the Patriots sideline during this break and shaking each of their hands. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 24, 2021

Belichick’s longtime girlfriend was very happy, too.

Linda Holliday, the girlfriend of the New England Patriots head coach, took to her Instagram Story to celebrate following the win.

“Woo hoo,” she wrote with some videos and photos from the game.

The Patriots improved to 3-4 on the season with Sunday’s win, while the Jets dropped to 1-5 on the year.

New England will return to the field on Sunday to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.