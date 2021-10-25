Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

The Spun

Linda Holliday, the girlfriend of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Linda Holliday wears a New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship ring necklace on the sidelines before the start of the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 15, 2019. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday.

The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date. It was a very impressive performance by Mac Jones and the Patriots offense, which could not be stopped by the Jets defense.

Belichick was seen shaking hands with each of his players on the sideline toward the end of Sunday’s game. He was clearly very impressed by their performance.

Belichick’s longtime girlfriend was very happy, too.

Linda Holliday, the girlfriend of the New England Patriots head coach, took to her Instagram Story to celebrate following the win.

“Woo hoo,” she wrote with some videos and photos from the game.

bill belichick and his longtime girlfriend linda holliday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and girlfriend Linda Holliday talk with the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Patriots improved to 3-4 on the season with Sunday’s win, while the Jets dropped to 1-5 on the year.

New England will return to the field on Sunday to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

