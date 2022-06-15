Look: Bill Belichick's Son, Steve, Addresses His Viral Moment

Tom Brady's return to New England for a Week 4 matchup against Bill Belichick and his former Patriots team was rife with storylines this past season.

That being said, one unexpected viral moment stood out from that contest.

Belichick's son, defensive assistant coach Steve Belichick, went viral for his unique facial expressions on the Pats' sideline.

The younger Belichick reacted to this viral moment during a recent appearance on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long.

"I got killed after that game. I became a GIF. Everybody loved to see that," he explained. "... I was just thinking a lot. Trying to stay ahead."

Steve Belichick joined his father's staff as an assistant in 2012. He was named the safeties coach in 2016 and switched over to linebackers coach in 2020.

The Patriots will kickoff their 2022 season with an away matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.