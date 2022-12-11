Look: Bill Clinton Attending NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attend the trophy presentation prior to Thursday foursome matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 28, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

As an Arkansas native, former U.S. President Bill Clinton is a diehard Razorbacks fan. But his favorite NFL team has largely remained a mystery until now.

President Clinton is attending today's big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. Footage from MetLife Stadium shows him wearing a Giants hat for the game.

The Giants hope to become just the second team this season to beat the Eagles. And it appears that they'll have the former President in their corner.

The video is going viral with over 9,000 views on Josina Anderson's Twitter page. Giants fans love the hat while most others are just trying to troll the former President.

This isn't the first time President Clinton has checked in the New York Giants. Back in 2018, he met with then-rookie Saquon Barkley on the anniversary of September 11 as part of a charity week.

Of course, wearing a hat doesn't mean that Clinton is a diehard Giants fan. His family has ties to the state of New York and this might be out of support for them as much as any personal love for Big Blue.

That said, it's always pretty cool to have a head of state listed among your fans.

Will Clinton be shown on camera during today's game?

The Giants-Eagles game will be played at 1 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.