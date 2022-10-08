Look: Bill Self Trolled John Calipari On College GameDay

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 30: head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks looks on during practice before the 2018 Men's NCAA Final Four at the Alamodome on March 30, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self made an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay as the crew set up in Lawrence for Saturday's matchup between the No. 19 Jayhawks and the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.

During his appearance, the longtime college hoops leader seemed to take a shot at his rival, Kentucky head coach John Calipari.

“You know we are a basketball school… AND will be a football school! I don't know why we can't be both... This is good for basketball," Self said.

Self seemed to be referencing the incident earlier this year in which Coach Cal called Kentucky a "basketball school" — sparking some beef with Wildcats football coach Mark Stoops.

Coming off a few wildly-disappointing football seasons in Lawrence, Kansas is 5-0 to start the 2022 season. The Jayhawks are currently locked at 17 points apiece with TCU in today's contest.

Self and the Jayhawks basketball program claimed an NCAA Tournament victory earlier this year.