Look: Bill Simmons' Tweet About Jeff Saturday Goes Viral

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Sports writer Bill Simmons speaks at the 2010 New Yorker Festival at DGA Theater on October 2, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images the New Yorker)

The Minnesota Vikings weren't the only ones who won with Indianapolis' 33-point collapse on Saturday.

If you ask The Ringer's Bill Simmons, ESPN came out the biggest winner because they'll be getting former analyst Jeff Saturday back in four weeks.

Simmons' tweet racked up the likes from fans on social media from fans who got a kick out of the jab.

"Facts. It’s like he’s studying abroad," replied Ced Funches.

"Yes - and the Bills QB for the biggest comeback in NFL history was Frank Reich, the coach the Colts stupidly fired to hire Saturday," another pointed out.

"May have lost negotiating leverage on his next deal," tweeted Todd Fuhrman.

"Yesss."

"Could the Colts become the first NFL team to fire 2 coaches in the same season?" another asked.

"Saturday doing his job. Lose out and get top-5 pick."

"Worst coached half I’ve ever seen," another said.

Still beat the Raiders though.