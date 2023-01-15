Look: Bill Walton's Suggestion For Homeless People Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Sportscaster and former NBA player Bill Walton poses before a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame center Bill Walton has been increasingly outspoken when it comes to his native San Diego's homeless population.

In a recent op-ed published in the San Diego Times, Walton and co-writer George Mullen penned a piece putting forth the idea that homeless people should be gathered and moved out to tax-payer funded communities (in places like California's Sunshine Ranch) to provide:

"Real help" to "our homeless brothers and sisters," "clean up" our cities, and "return our cities to the Rule of Law, which is the key component of our social compact and civilized and sustainable societies."

Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an obstacle course of tents, bodies, human excrement, needles, trash, and a slew of walking zombies who are impossible to distinguish between those just down on their luck and others who are out-of-control substance abusers about to attack us.

Walton previously made headlines for his very public attack on San Diego's mayor for "not doing anything" about the city's increasing homelessness.