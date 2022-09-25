Look: Bills Coach Destroys Press Box Following Loss

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey and quarterback Josh Allen (17) look on during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey wasn't having it following the team's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

After the final play of the game, CBS cut to Dorsey smashing his headset and crumbling his papers.

The final play saw Allen throw a pass to Isaiah McKenzie and he couldn't get out of bounds in time. The clock then ran out, giving the Bills their first loss of the season.

The Dolphins are now 3-0 in the Mike McDaniel era and are looking like a bonafide playoff team.

Dorsey will have to hope that he's not fined by the NFL for breaking some league equipment. Teams were given a memo going into this week's games that there could be punishment for anyone that breaks a tablet or any league equipment after Tom Brady broke a tablet last week.

The Bills will look to get back in the win column next week when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.