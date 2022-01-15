Look: Bills Fans Appear Ready For Tonight’s Game vs. Patriots

The frigid weather doesn’t appear to be halting tradition this evening in Orchard Park.

Ahead of tonight’s Wild Card matchup between the home-team Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, the Bills Mafia is going at it in full force.

Fueled by some intense pregame hype (among other things), one Buffalo fan found himself on top of an elevated trailer. And in classic Bills Mafia fashion, he dove through a folding table on the asphalt below.

Take a look at the Bills Mafia antics here:

Bills Mafia is in peak form pic.twitter.com/DO0BQtqmul — Out of Bounds (@SI_outofbounds) January 15, 2022

The Bills and Patriots split their season series this year 1-1. New England claimed the first matchup with a 14-10 victory in Highmark Stadium Week 13 and Buffalo bounced back to notch a 33-21 away victory in Week 16.

Tonight’s showdown will be a win-or-go-home affair as Josh Allen and his Buffalo squad look to swing the season series in their favor.

If the Bills claim victory tonight, this certainly won’t be the only table broken this evening.