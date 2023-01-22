Look: Bills Have Special Guest At Sunday's Game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 18: The Buffalo Bills plays the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on October 18, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Michael Adamucci/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills have a special guest in attendance for today's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But we're not talking about Damar Hamlin.

Photos coming out of the Bills parking lot shows that former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is at the game as a fan. This is hardly the first time that the retired quarterback has paid his former team a visit from the fan section.

Fitzpatrick was a four-year starter in Buffalo and enjoyed some of the best seasons of his career between 2009 and 2012. He remains a fan favorite in Buffalo for his gunslinger mentality and fun personality.

Since retiring after the 2021 season, Fitzpatrick has been an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football coverage. But his duties didn't take him to Buffalo all season, so he's making up for it now.

Ryan Fitzpatrick went 20-33 as a starter in Buffalo, making up around one-third of his total starts as an NFL quarterback between 2005 and 2021. He had over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of his three full seasons between 2010 and 2012.

Fitzpatrick parlayed his success in Buffalo into continuous employment in the NFL at no less than six other teams in the decade following his departure from the Bills.

Even though he never led a team to the playoffs, just about every one of the teams that Fitzpatrick ever played for still loves him.

We may see the cameras pan to him a couple of times throughout today's game.