Look: Bills Players React To The Cole Beasley Signing

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JULY 31: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills during training camp at Highmark Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of a short retirement to join the Buffalo Bills.

After ending his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Beasley will have another shot at a potentially deep run into the playoffs. It's very clear that Bills players are glad he's back on the team following his run with the team from 2019-21.

Bills players flocked to the comments section of an Instagram post to react to the news.

"DAAAAAAAD," Bills tight end Dawson Knox said.

"Pops," offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said.

Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs could only react through emojis.

Here's a look at the full reactions:

During his last season in Buffalo, he had 82 catches for 693 yards and one touchdown.

He might not play a prominent role on the field during the rest of the season, but he could be a key addition come the playoffs.