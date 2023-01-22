Look: Bills Players Received Special Gift Before Kickoff

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 24: A Buffalo Bills football helmet is pictured during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The entire Buffalo Bills team got a special gift on Sunday afternoon prior to their game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

They were gifted pendants of the number "3" to honor safety Damar Hamlin. Here's a look at it:

This promises to be a super emotional game since Hamlin is at the stadium. He was in the locker room talking to the team as they were getting ready.

It will be Hamlin's first appearance at an NFL stadium since he went into cardiac arrest a few weeks ago in Cincinnati. He's had one heck of a recovery since then and continues to make a lot of progress.

The Bills will try and win this one for him as the Kansas City Chiefs await the winner next Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.