Look: Bills QB Jake Fromm Announces His Engagement

Sunday was a special day for former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.

Fromm, 22, is now an engaged man. The Buffalo Bills quarterback proposed to his longtime girlfriend Caroline Ostman, a former volleyball player at Georgia.

“I can’t remember what I said, but I do know this; I love you with all my heart and want to spend everyday with you by my side. I’m so thankful God put you in my life. Thank you for making me strive to seek Him everyday, helping me become a better man, and of course saying “Yes”. Can’t wait to do life together,” Fromm wrote.

Ostman shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, as well.

“I get to marry the man of my DREAMS!! William Jacob Fromm I love you with my whole heart and I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Yesterday was the sweetest day of my life. I am completely overwhelmed by the Lord’s perfect plan and perfect love. Praise God from whom all blessings flow!” she wrote.

Congrats to Jake and Caroline on their special day.