Look: Bills QB Mitch Trubisky Enjoying His Honeymoon

Mitch Trubisky made a couple big moves this offseason.

In addition to his signing of a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, the former No. 3 overall draft pick also tied the knot with his new wife, Hillary Gallagher. According to reports from Inside Carolina’s Grant Hughes, Trubisky met Gallagher, a private pilates instructor and graduate of Florida State University, back in 2019.

The couple were married last week in Cleveland at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Coming out of high school, Trubisky was a four-star recruit from Mentor, a suburb of Cleveland.

Before Trubisky gets going with his new backup role at Bills training camp, the newly-weds are enjoying their honeymoon in Cabo.

Aside from his Pro-Bowl season in 2018 when he led the Bears to an 11-3 record behind 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, Trubisky struggled to reach his potential in Chicago. After splitting starting reps with Nick Foles in 2020, the Bears completely moved on from their former first-round hope — selecting Ohio State standout Justin Fields in the 2021 draft.

With his rookie contract coming to an end, Trubisky decided it was time for him to move on as well. The former North Carolina QB now gets an opportunity to work behind a rising superstar in Josh Allen on a title-contending squad in Buffalo.

After the signing, Bills GM Brandon Beane made it clear that Trubisky’s time with the organization won’t be longterm. The one-year, $2.5 million deal gives Buffalo a solid backup option and Trubisky a stepping stone to maybe finding another starting job in the coming years.