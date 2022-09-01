Look: Bills React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment

First-year Buffalo Bill Von Miller hasn't been shy in his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr.

The reigning Super Bowl champion has been openly recruiting the free-agent wide receiver on social media, trying to get his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has no issue with this open recruitment. In fact, he's willing to listen any input Miller has to offer.

"Anything Von says I'm going to respect," Beane said during a press conference on Thursday. "Von wants to win... Guys that have been around know what it takes. Knows what it looks like. If they're gonna offer up what they think, I'm gonna give them the time of day."

Beane says Miller is providing input on several players not named Odell Beckham Jr. as well. In fact, the veteran pass rusher apparently texted Beane about punter Sam Martin before the team signed him earlier this week.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL after scoring a touchdown in the Rams' Super Bowl win back in February. With an expected return sometime in the middle of the 2022 season, the veteran wide receiver has kept his free-agent options open.

The addition of a healthy OBJ would make the Bills — who are already a preseason Super Bowl contender — even more dangerous heading into the postseason.