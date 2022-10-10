Look: Bills Respond To Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumor

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With the Carolina Panthers reportedly opening the phone lines to trades, one of the biggest potential moves they could make would be trading all-world running back Christian McCaffrey to the Buffalo Bills. And earlier this afternoon, a report suggested that the Bills were interested.

On Monday, Dan Fetes of WHAM in Rochester, New York reported that the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about a potential trade for McCaffrey.

"A source has confirmed to me that the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey," Fetes tweeted at 4:05 pm ET

But Fetes had to backtrack soon after. He reported an hour later that WHAM reached out to the Bills, who flatly denied the report that they had reached out to the Panthers.

"The Bills responded to our report and say they have NOT reached out to the Panthers about Christian McCaffrey," Fetes tweeted at 5:19 pm ET.

Of course, just because the Buffalo Bills haven't reached out to Carolina yet doesn't mean that they won't in days (or even hours) to come.

Just about every Bills fan is licking their lips at the idea of uniting all-world quarterback Josh Allen with one of the best receiving running backs since Marshall Faulk.

If the Buffalo Bills don't wind up with Christian McCaffrey, it probably won't be for a lack of trying.

Will Christian McCaffrey be traded this season?