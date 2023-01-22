Look: Bills' Video Of Damar Hamlin Going Viral Sunday

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 08: A tribute in support of Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills on display during the first quarter between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

It's been 20 days since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest episode against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. But today, he's making his triumphant return to Highmark Stadium.

A few minutes ago, the Bills shared video footage of Hamlin being driven into the stadium on a security cart. He can be seen wearing warm cloths and a ski mask with sunglasses.

Bills staffers and personnel can be seen waving and cheering the cart as Hamlin is driven past them. His mother and brother were also videoed going through security as they join him for whatever the team has planned to honor him with today.

The video is going viral with over 360,000 views in less than 15 minutes. It has over 10,000 likes and 2,000 retweets along with countless comments welcoming him back to the team:

Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest took place on Monday Night Football in Week 17. After making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, he collapsed on the field and required CPR and an AED to restart his heart.

Hamlin was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and able to be discharged by the end of the week.

The team will be overjoyed to have him in attendance for today's game and just about everyone in the country is happy to see him alert and healthy right now.

The game is being played on CBS.