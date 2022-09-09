Look: Bills Wide Receiver Did Gender Reveal For Sister After Touchdown

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie opened up his 2022 account with a touchdown reception against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. And he had a special celebration after scoring that touchdown.

Right after scoring, McKenzie did a gender reveal for his sister - who had been watching the game elsewhere. Looking into the camera, McKenzie shouted "It's a boy!"

McKenzie's sister was overjoyed and started jumping up and down before embracing her husband. She wasn't the only one watching who was celebrating.

The clip has gone viral on Twitter and TikTok with over 700,000 views in just over an hour. The post on Twitter already has over 9,000 likes and 2,000 retweets to boot. And some of the comments are extra wholesome:

"What A Moment for them. Love it!" Robert Griffin III wrote.

"This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in weeks!!! I love this team," wrote another.

"I normally HATE gender reveals, but I'll make an exception here..." a third user said.

Joining the Buffalo Bills in the middle of the 2018 season was pretty life-changing for Isaiah McKenzie. He went from a fringe player on the Denver Broncos to a pretty regular starter for the team with over 900 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 54 games.

It was an incredible day for the McKenzie family yesterday. And by the looks of things, another incredible day is coming soon.