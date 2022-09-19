Look: Billy Napier's Quote About Anthony Richardson Goes Viral

Florida head coach Billy Napier has full faith in quarterback Anthony Richardson's ability to handle the environment when the Gators travel to Knoxville next weekend.

Saying via the Action Network's Brett McMurphy:

“It's not like we're going to Canada [and] they're going to change the rules. It's going to be the same game. It's going to be a little louder [and] played at a different location”

Napier's quote began to go viral in SEC country.

“A little louder."

"Tennessee may win by 100 on Saturday," tweeted Nathan Chester.

"'A little louder' game on, Billy Boy," replied a Tennessee fan.

"He has no clue what he’s walking into Saturday."

"It might be easier going to Canada and playing."

The Gators and Vols kickoff at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.